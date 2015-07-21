FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Detroit's county in financial emergency, state review team says
July 21, 2015 / 5:50 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Detroit's county in financial emergency, state review team says

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background on county’s request for review and Detroit bankruptcy, details of review team’s findings)

July 21 (Reuters) - Michigan’s Wayne County, home to Detroit, is in a financial emergency due to chronic budget deficits and a big unfunded healthcare liability, a state-appointed review team announced on Tuesday.

Michigan Governor Rick Snyder has 10 days to officially declare a financial emergency.

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans requested the review last month, asking the state for a fiscal emergency declaration and a consent agreement to fix problems.

The review team, appointed on July 2, said the county’s out-of-balance budgets over the last four years and an estimated $1.3 billion unfunded healthcare liability led to its conclusion that a financial emergency exists.

Detroit went through a similar review process that led to the filing of the biggest U.S. municipal bankruptcy, which the city exited last December after shedding about $7 billion of its $8 billion of debt and obligations. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Christian Plumb, Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
