UPDATE 1-With gasoline under $3/gln, U.S. drivers logged record miles in June

NEW YORK, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Americans drove more miles this June than ever before, data showed on Thursday, highlighting the surprisingly rapid pickup in driving activity that is pushing gasoline use toward a new record.

The combination of cheaper fuel, an improving economy and summer school holidays fueled a 3.9 percent jump in the number of miles driven in June, the fastest growth rate since January, according to Federal Highway Administration data.

Vehicle miles traveled on all roads and streets rose to 275.1 billion miles, it said, exceeding the previous high from June 2007. Year to date, miles driven are up 3.5 percent from 2015.

The figures add to signs that the slump in oil prices has triggered a much bigger than expected revival in U.S. gasoline demand, which has helped sustain robust refinery profit margins and prevented an even larger global crude glut from developing.

The increase in activity versus last year likely accelerated in the summer as discretionary travel picked up, especially with average retail prices still hovering below $3 a gallon.

“During course of the year, it can be difficult for the average person to significantly increase the number of miles they’re driving. You’re not going to drive around the block a few extra times just because gas is cheap,” according to AAA spokesman Michael Green.

“The stronger economy and cheaper gas have given people the confidence to travel more, and they’re taking advantage of that in the summer when they’ve got free time.”

Gasoline demand in the first five months of the year rose 2.8 percent from 2014 to nearly 9 million barrels per day (bpd), according to Energy Information Administration data (EIA). U.S. gasoline use accounts for about a tenth of global crude demand.

Because monthly EIA oil consumption data is released only two months in arrears, the DOT traffic data has become an important early gauge for underlying consumer demand.

Weekly EIA figures, which are estimated based on inventories and exports rather than verified domestic sales, had already signaled further strong growth in gasoline use this summer. U.S. gasoline supplied was running at around 9.7 million bpd over the past three weeks, which would be the highest on record.

Driving activity may have picked up again this month, as nationwide prices turned lower again. One in three motorists were expecting to drive more in August, according to a NACS survey released earlier this month. (Reporting by Jonathan Leff; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)