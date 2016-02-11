FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Air Force reassigns acquisition official after financial disclosure issue
February 11, 2016 / 11:35 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Air Force reassigns acquisition official after financial disclosure issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Air Force on Thursday said it had reassigned its principal deputy assistant secretary for acquisition after he voluntarily disclosed that he had failed to report a Northrop Grumman Corp retirement account held by his spouse on his annual financial disclosure form.

Air Force Secretary Deborah James removed Richard Lombardi from any acquisition duties, and named Darlene Costello, another senior service acquisition official, to assume the duties of his job, the Air Force said in a news release late on Thursday.

James also referred the issue to the Pentagon’s inspector general, the Air Force said.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chris Reese

