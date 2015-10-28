FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Runaway U.S. military blimp "is down" in Pennsylvania -official
#Industrials
October 28, 2015 / 8:16 PM / 2 years ago

Runaway U.S. military blimp "is down" in Pennsylvania -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - A high-tech U.S. military blimp equipped with radar to help detect a missile attack on the U.S. capital has landed in Montour County, Pennsylvania, a county emergency management official said on Wednesday.

“It is down in Montour County,” said John Thomas, a spokesman for the Columbia County emergency management agency. “It’s pretty rural out through there.”

Thomas said there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage from the grounding, though he said the blimp’s wayward journey has left thousands of people without power. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
