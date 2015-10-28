FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Runaway U.S. military blimp floating over Pennsylvania
October 28, 2015 / 5:55 PM / 2 years ago

Runaway U.S. military blimp floating over Pennsylvania

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - A high-tech U.S. military blimp equipped with radar to help detect a missile attack came loose from its moorings in Maryland on Wednesday and floated into Pennsylvania, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said.

Two F-16 fighter jets were monitoring the surveillance system as it hovered at about 16,000 feet.

“NORAD officials are working closely with the (Federal Aviation Administration) to ensure air traffic safety, as well as with our other interagency partners to address the safe recovery of the aerostat,” NORAD said.

It was not immediately clear how the blimp became detached from its mooring station at Aberdeen Proving Grounds, a U.S. Army facility in Maryland. (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Bill Trott)

