U.S. missile defense system hits target in key test -sources
June 22, 2014 / 7:50 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. missile defense system hits target in key test -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. missile defense system managed by Boeing Co on Sunday hit a simulated enemy missile in the first successful intercept test of the program since 2008, sources briefed on the test results said on Sunday.

The successful interception will help validate the Boeing-run Ground-base Midcourse Defense system which provides the sole U.S. defense against long-range ballistic missiles, the sources said.

The system has failed to hit a dummy missile in five of eight tests since the Bush administration rushed to deploy the system in 2004 to counter growing threats by North Korea.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Eric Walsh

