U.S. bomber contract in "final stages" before award -Defense Sect.
#Market News
September 9, 2015 / 7:40 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. bomber contract in "final stages" before award -Defense Sect.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ST. LOUIS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Air Force is in the “final stages” of deciding which company will build the next U.S. long-range bomber, U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said on Wednesday.

Carter told workers at Boeing Co’s large facility in St. Louis that he could not comment about the contract since Air Force officials were still finalizing the decision.

Boeing, teamed with Lockheed Martin Corp, is competing against Northrop Grumman Corp, which built the B-2 bomber, for a contract to build 80 to 100 new bombers to replace the aging fleet of B-1 and B-52 bombers.

Carter toured the Boeing facility, home to its Phantom Works development arm, on Wednesday, and met with senior Boeing executives, including Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg, but said they did not discuss the upcoming bomber contract award.

The U.S. defense secretary said the U.S. weapons acquisition process was sometimes “slow and laborious” but it was aimed at ensuring a fair outcome.

U.S. Air Force Secretary Deborah James told reporters last month that the service would award a contract soon for the new long-range bomber, but refused to be drawn on a specific date. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Andrew Hay)

