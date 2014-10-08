U.S. military jet crashes into field in England, pilot seen safe

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A United States military jet crashed into a field in eastern England on Wednesday but early indications are that the pilot is safe, British police and a defence official said.

Police said they were alerted by members of the public that a jet had come down in a field in Lincolnshire at around 1430 GMT.

“The pilot has been located and indications are that he is safe,” local police said. A British defence official said it was a U.S. jet.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. embassy in London said it could not immediately comment.