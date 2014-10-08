FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. military jet crashes into field in England, pilot seen safe
October 8, 2014 / 3:30 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. military jet crashes into field in England, pilot seen safe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A United States military jet crashed into a field in eastern England on Wednesday but early indications are that the pilot is safe, British police and a defence official said.

Police said they were alerted by members of the public that a jet had come down in a field in Lincolnshire at around 1430 GMT.

“The pilot has been located and indications are that he is safe,” local police said. A British defence official said it was a U.S. jet.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. embassy in London said it could not immediately comment.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison

