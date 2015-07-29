Leidos team wins huge U.S. military healthcare records contract

WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department on Wednesday said it chose a team led by Leidos Holdings Inc to build a new electronic health record system for 9.6 million current and retired military service members, a contract valued at around $9 billion over the next 18 years.

The contract has an initial value of up to $4.34 billion and runs for 10 years, the Pentagon said in its daily digest of major contract awards.

Leidos and Cerner Corp beat out a team made up of IBM Corp and Epic Systems, and another team that included Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc, Hewlett-Packard Co, and Computer Sciences Corp.