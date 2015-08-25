FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oshkosh to build Humvee replacement for U.S. military -sources
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 25, 2015 / 9:06 PM / in 2 years

Oshkosh to build Humvee replacement for U.S. military -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. specialty truck maker Oshkosh Corp has won a multibillion-dollar competition to build a new light tactical vehicle for the U.S. Army and Marine Corps to replace their aging fleet of Humvees, sources familiar with the decision said Tuesday.

Oshkosh beat out a team made up of Lockheed Martin Corp and Britain’s BAE Systems Plc, as well as AM General, a privately held company that built the original Humvees, the sources said.

U.S. Army and Marine Corps officials are slated to announce the winner of the competition, which could eventually be worth more than $30 billion to the winning team, at 5:15 p.m. (2115 GMT) on Tuesday. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.