U.S. Army, Marines to hold news conference on Humvee replacement
August 25, 2015 / 8:36 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Army, Marines to hold news conference on Humvee replacement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Army and Marine Corps officials will hold a news conference at 5:15 p.m. (2115 GMT) on Tuesday to discuss the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle program’s entry into low-rate production, the Army said.

The services are expected to announce the winner of a competition valued at over $30 billion to build 55,000 new armored trucks to replace thousands of aging Humvees.

Specialty truck maker Oshkosh Corp is competing with a team comprised of Lockheed Martin Corp and Britain’s BAE Systems Plc, and AM General, the privately held company that built the original Humvees.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie Adler

