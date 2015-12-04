Former U.S. defense chief laments extent of defense consolidation

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Defense Secretary William Perry said on Thursday U.S. defense officials should be “very explicit” when urging weapons makers to reduce industry overhead costs, in order to avoid another round of consolidation.

Further consolidation would be “moving in the wrong direction,” Perry, a close friend and mentor of current Defense Secretary Ash Carter, told a defense writers group.

The legendary “last supper” for top industry executives that Perry hosted in 1993, as President Bill Clinton’s deputy defense secretary, was aimed at reducing overhead costs instead of triggering a massive wave of “unnecessary” and “undesirable” industry mergers, he said.

“We applied the right pressure back in the mid-1990s, but we got some ... unintended consequences,” including fewer companies and less competition, Perry said. “As we face this problem in the future, we should learn from that lesson.”

U.S. officials have to be “very explicit that we are not looking for consolidation, that we’re looking for removing excess overhead from individual companies.”

Dozens of companies merged in the 1990s as military spending fell sharply after the Cold War ended. The changes left five large contractors that still dominate the market: Lockheed Martin Corp, Boeing Co, Northrop Grumman Corp , General Dynamics Corp and Raytheon Co.

Overhead costs fell somewhat, but the department would have been “better off with more, smaller firms than with a few large ones,” Perry said.

His comments underscored concerns voiced by Carter and his chief arms buyer, Frank Kendall, in September, when they warned that further consolidation among large weapons makers could lead to higher costs, decreased innovation and less competition.

Carter and Kendall spoke days after the U.S. Justice Department approved Lockheed’s $9 billion purchase of Sikorsky Aircraft from United Technologies Corp, one of the biggest acquisitions in the weapons industry in years.

Kendall told reporters at the time that he hoped to work with Congress to draft legislation that would give the government more leverage to prevent mergers that left the department dependent on a smaller number of larger contractors, even if they did not necessarily have anti-trust implications.

Perry said soaring personnel costs were eating up more of the defense budget now than before, reducing the funds available for new weapons programs and increasing pressures that could trigger a new wave of consolidation. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Richard Chang)