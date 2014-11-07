FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 7, 2014 / 12:20 AM / 3 years ago

U.S. Aegis system zaps cruise, ballistic missile targets in test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Aegis missile defense system on Thursday simultaneously destroyed two cruise missile targets and one ballistic missile target in a test conducted by a U.S. Navy destroyer off the coast of Hawaii, according to sources familiar with the test.

The test validated a new upgrade of the Aegis missile defense system built by Lockheed Martin Corp, and two different missiles built by Raytheon Co, according to the sources who were not authorized to speak publicly.

The upgrade is due to be installed on U.S. Navy Aegis destroyers, and is part of the “Aegis Ashore” system that is due to become operational in Romania next year, the sources said. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Ken Wills)

