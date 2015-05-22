Pentagon plans long-range missile defense radar in Alaska

WASHINGTON, May 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department on Friday announced plans to deploy a new long-range radar in central Alaska to help the U.S. missile defense system better discern potential enemy missiles and increase the capacity of interceptors in the ground in Alaska and California.

The new radar would begin defensive operations in 2020, pending completion of required environmental and safety studies, the department said in a statement.

The radar would likely be placed at Clear Air Force Station, an Air Force Space Command radar station located in central Alaska, but the final decision would be made after completion of the environmental studies. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal)