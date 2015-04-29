FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US Air Force sees launch prototype contracts as soon as September
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 29, 2015 / 8:00 PM / 2 years ago

US Air Force sees launch prototype contracts as soon as September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Air Force could award contracts for prototypes of new U.S.-fueled launch vehicles as early as September, Air Force Secretary Deborah James said on Wednesday, a key step toward ending U.S. reliance on Russian rocket engines now used to launch key military and intelligence U.S. satellites.

James said the Air Force planned to use a different contract type called “other transactional authority,” instead of a standard defense contract to accelerate the process, given the urgency Congress has put on developing a homegrown engine.

The Air Force said the expedited plan calls for the release of a final request for proposals by the end of May, with responses from industry due 30 days later.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.