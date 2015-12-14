FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pentagon eyes $12-15 bln for early work on new technologies
December 14, 2015

Pentagon eyes $12-15 bln for early work on new technologies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Pentagon’s fiscal 2017 budget request will include $12 billion to $15 billion in wargaming, experimentation and demonstrations of new technologies aimed at ensuring a continued U.S. military edge over China and Russia, Deputy Defense Secretary Robert Work said on Monday.

Work told a conference hosted by the Center for A New American Security that the U.S. military planned to invest in technologies that enhanced autonomy, but with a heavy focus on human-machine collaboration.

He said the Pentagon would work closely with Congress to ensure enduring support for the military’s new focal point.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

