FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
REFILE-U.S. Army chief had no advance knowledge of Trump's transgender ban
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Senate mulls bare-bones bill
Healthcare Debate
Senate mulls bare-bones bill
Trump could seek 'tougher' sanctions
Russia
Trump could seek 'tougher' sanctions
Not Made in America - Wal-Mart looks overseas
Business
Not Made in America - Wal-Mart looks overseas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
July 27, 2017 / 5:43 PM / 2 hours ago

REFILE-U.S. Army chief had no advance knowledge of Trump's transgender ban

1 Min Read

(Fixes typographical error in headline to make it "advance" instead of "advanced")

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - The chief of staff of the U.S. Army, General Mark Milley, said on Thursday he had no advance knowledge of President Donald Trump's decision to ban transgender individuals from the military before his announcement via Twitter on Wednesday, but added that was not unusual.

"I personally did not, but nor would I have expected to," Milley said. (Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.