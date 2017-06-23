By Phil Stewart
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON The Pentagon said on Friday it was
reviewing recommendations from the U.S. military chiefs that
included calls for more time to implement plans to allow new
transgender recruits to join the U.S. armed forces.
Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White said no decision on the
matter had been made yet.
"Different services had different takes. So, some asked for
time," she said.
The Pentagon ended its ban on openly transgender people
serving in the U.S. military in 2016 under the Obama
administration. It was expected to also start allowing
transgender individuals to begin enlisting this year, provided
they had been "stable" in their preferred gender for 18 months.
News of a potential delay under President Donald Trump's
administration alarmed transgender advocates.
"There are thousands of transgender service members openly
and proudly serving our nation today ... what matters is the
ability to get the job done — not their gender identity,"
said Stephen Peters of the Human Rights Campaign.
Last year, then-Defense Secretary Ash Carter cited a study
by the RAND Corporation saying there were about 2,500
transgender active-duty service members and 1,500 reserve
transgender service members.
Rand's figures were within a range, which at the upper end
reached 7,000 active duty forces and 4,000 reserves.