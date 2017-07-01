WASHINGTON, June 30 Defense Secretary Jim Mattis
on Friday approved a six-month delay in allowing transgender
recruits to join the U.S. armed forces, a Pentagon spokeswoman
said.
Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White said in a statement that
Mattis accepted a recommendation to defer transgender applicants
until Jan. 1.
The Pentagon ended its ban on openly transgender people
serving in the U.S. military in 2016 under the Barack Obama
administration. It was expected to start allowing transgender
people to begin enlisting this year, provided they had been
"stable" in their preferred gender for 18 months.
The prospect of a delay under President Donald Trump's
administration alarmed transgender advocates.
"There are thousands of transgender service members openly
and proudly serving our nation today ... what matters is the
ability to get the job done - not their gender identity,"
said Stephen Peters of the Human Rights Campaign.
Last year, then-Defense Secretary Ash Carter cited a study
by the RAND Corporation saying there were about 2,500
transgender active-duty service members and 1,500 reserve
transgender service members.
Rand's figures were within a range, which at the upper end
reached 7,000 active duty forces and 4,000 reserves.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by
Bill Trott)