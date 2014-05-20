FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Minnesota governor authorizes $1 bln funding for projects
#Market News
May 20, 2014

Minnesota governor authorizes $1 bln funding for projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton on Tuesday signed into law legislation to finance more than $1 billion in capital improvement projects with bonds and cash.

The measures authorize $846 million of general obligation bonds and allocate $200 million in cash for dozens of projects for universities, public safety, transportation, economic development and others.

A state spokesman said plans for selling the bonds were just in the beginning phase.

Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

