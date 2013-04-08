FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Minnesota governor proposes $720 mln GO bonds to fund projects
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 8, 2013 / 6:21 PM / 4 years ago

Minnesota governor proposes $720 mln GO bonds to fund projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton proposed an $812 million capital improvement plan on Monday that calls for $720 million of state general obligation bonds.

“My proposals will put thousands of Minnesotans back to work throughout our state,” the Democratic governor said in a statement. “It gives priority to projects that are ready to go.”

The continued restoration of the state capitol is one of dozens of projects in Dayton’s plan, which includes an additional $28.3 million of bonds for state universities.

The proposal also calls for the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency to sell $30 million of bonds backed by annual state appropriations to fund the acquisition and rehabilitation of foreclosed properties.

The plan requires legislative approval. Dayton proposed a $903 million bond bill last year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.