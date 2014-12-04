Minnesota projects bigger budget balances

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Minnesota on Thursday boosted its projected budget balance at the end of its current fiscal biennium to $556 million from $32 million due to higher revenue and lower spending.

Under a new law, $183 million of the balance would flow to a budget reserve, increasing the reserve to $1.34 billion on June 30, according to a forecast released by the state’s management and budget agency.

The remaining $373 million will help increase the surplus available for the upcoming fiscal 2016-2017, two-year budget to $1.03 billion from $603 million, which was projected earlier this year.

Minnesota’s forecast indicated revenue will increase by 6.4 percent to $41.8 billion in the new fiscal biennium that starts July 1.

Governor Mark Dayton welcomed the forecast and outlined some areas where funding could be boosted in his upcoming budget, including broadband expansion and transportation. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)