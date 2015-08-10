Judge, governor still at odds on Minnesota sex offender program

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Reuters) - A federal judge and Minnesota officials failed on Monday to reach an agreement on the fate of more than 700 convicted sex offenders confined in state mental hospitals in a system the judge has found to be unconstitutional.

“The judge was looking for a resolution and no agreement was reached,” said Minnesota state Representative Debra Hilstrom, who was at Monday’s closed-door meeting in U.S. District Court in St. Paul.

Under the state’s 21-year-old civil commitment program, sex offenders deemed to be “highly likely to reoffend” can be sent for treatment to a state hospital surrounded by a razor-wire fence, after their prison sentence.

Fourteen inmates have sued over the program. U.S. District Judge Donovan Frank in June declared the program unconstitutional, writing that “it is fundamental to our notions of a free society that we do not imprison citizens because we fear that they might commit a crime in the future.”

Frank did not order anyone immediately released. But he urged the governor and top state leaders to meet with him to decide what to do with the sex offenders held in a system that has not unconditionally released anyone in 20 years.

Monday’s meeting was held in order to reach an agreement before hearings in the remedy phase of the trial.

Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton said in a statement after the meeting that he was recommending program changes to lawmakers, including court-reviewed biennial risk assessments of offenders. But he said he still seeks to appeal the judge’s decision and defended the current system as constitutional.

“I will not abdicate my constitutional responsibility to protect the people of Minnesota by agreeing to any changes to the Minnesota Sex Offenders Program that would put innocent people in harm’s way,” Dayton said.

“The state has decided to not release anybody,” said Eric Janus, a professor at the William Mitchell College of Law who attended the meeting. “That undercuts the state’s claim that they don’t have a punitive purpose in setting this program up.”