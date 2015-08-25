Minnesota women convicted of aiding Somali group lose U.S. appeal

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld the convictions of two Somali-born women from Minnesota over their roles in raising money for al Shabaab, an al-Qaeda affiliated group that the U.S. government has designated a foreign terrorist organization.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis rejected the argument by Amina Farah Ali and Hawo Mohamed Hassan that U.S. District Judge Michael Davis in Minneapolis should have recused himself from their trial after making statements that they said equated fundamentalist Islam with terrorism.

Ali, 39, and Hassan, 68, from Rochester, Minnesota, are serving respective 20-year and 10-year prison terms after being convicted in October 2011 of conspiring to provide material support to al Shabaab.

Ali was also convicted on 12 counts of providing material support to al Shabaab, and Hassan on two counts of making false statements.

Federal prosecutors said their scheme included door-to-door solicitations in Somali-American communities in the Twin Cities area, and communications with Somalia-based al Shabaab members. The defendants said the fundraising was meant to help the poor.

Writing for the appeals court, Circuit Judge Raymond Gruender said Davis’ challenged statements, including during jury selection and the sentencings, did not reflect any “deep-seated favoritism or antagonism” to justify his recusal. He also rejected several other objections.

A separate federal investigation sought to halt a recruiting effort that lured about 20 Somali men from the Twin Cities area to fight for al Shabaab, which aims to overthrow Somalia’s Western-backed government. The U.S. government designated al Shabaab a terrorist group in February 2008.

Sara Ann Zalkin, a lawyer for Ali and Hassan, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The case is U.S. v. Ali et al, 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Nos. 13-2208, 13-2209.