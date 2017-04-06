Minnesota tracks down seed planted on weed-infested conservation land

CHICAGO, April 6 (Reuters) - Minnesota's agriculture department said on Thursday that one company, Green Valley Seed, sold the seed planted on all the land in a U.S. conservation program in Minnesota that is infested with Palmer amaranth, an invasive weed threatening cropland.

The federal Conservation Reserve Program pays farmers to remove land from production to improve water quality, prevent soil erosion and protect endangered species. It has also triggered the spread of the fast-growing weed in the U.S. Midwest. (Reporting by Renita D. Young and Tom Polansek; Editing by Bill Rigby)