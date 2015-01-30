FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 30, 2015 / 8:30 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Mint gold coin sales weakest for January since 2008

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Mint American Eagle gold coin sales in January were the lowest for the first month of the year since 2008 as a rally in prices discouraged collector buying in typically the busiest month of the year, according to data on Friday.

The U.S. Mint sold 81,000 ounces of gold bullion coins this month, down from 91,500 ounces in the first month of last year and the lowest since 2008 when 26,000 ounces were sold.

That is up more than four times from December’s total of 18,000 ounces.

Silver also had a slow start to the year, with 5.53 million ounces sold in January, more than double December’s total but the lowest for January since 2010.

U.S. sales tend to be highly seasonal, with the strongest performance at the start of the year as investors seek the most-recent mintage, and the fourth quarter usually being the quietest of the year. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
