U.S. Mint temporarily sold out of Silver Eagles amid huge demand
November 5, 2014 / 6:25 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Mint temporarily sold out of Silver Eagles amid huge demand

Frank Tang

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Mint said on Wednesday it has temporarily sold out of its American Eagle silver bullion coins following “tremendous” demand in the past several weeks.

In a statement sent to its biggest U.S. coin wholesalers, the U.S. Mint says it will continue to produce 2014-dated coins. The Mint will advise when additional inventory will become available for sale without providing further details.

The announcement has not been made available to the public, but a U.S. Mint spokesman confirmed that it has sent the statement to its authorized participants.

A sharp break in gold prices to their lowest in more than four years last week has unleashed a surge in demand for silver and gold coins in North America and Europe. (Reporting by Frank Tang; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

