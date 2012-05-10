FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US hits test missile with Raytheon interceptor - witness
May 10, 2012 / 7:10 AM / in 5 years

US hits test missile with Raytheon interceptor - witness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 10 (Reuters) - The United States destroyed a target missile near Hawaii in the first successful test of a new Raytheon Co interceptor designed for an anti-missile shield in Europe, a witness told Reuters.

“The U.S. Navy lit up the sky, knocking out the target missile,” said Riki Ellison, a prominent missile-defence advocate who observed the test from a missile range facility on the Hawaiian island of Kauai late on Wednesday.

Richard Lehner, a spokesman for the Pentagon’s Missile Defense Agency, said he could not yet confirm a successful test.

