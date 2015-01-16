FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Body found at California desert resort is missing AIG exec -police
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 16, 2015 / 9:35 PM / 3 years ago

Body found at California desert resort is missing AIG exec -police

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Jan 16 (Reuters) - A body found on the grounds of a California desert resort hotel has been identified as that of a missing AIG executive who failed to turn up for meetings last week, the sheriff’s office said on Friday.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department in a brief statement said the remains found in a small pond at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert, about 120 miles (193 km) east of Los Angeles, were those of 33-year-old Omar Arce Meza.

A cause of death had not been established for Meza, who lived in the Los Angeles area with his wife, Diane, sheriff’s officials said. They did not say how they believed the body came to be in the pond.

“We are with heavy hearts tonight as we announce the passing of Omar Meza. He was a very loved son, husband, brother and friend,” Meza’s family said in a statement posted on a Facebook set up to find the missing man.

The Desert Sun newspaper reported that Diane Meza believes her husband was dropped off at the wrong hotel and that surveillance footage showed Omar Meza walking into the hotel, then immediately leaving again.

She said her husband had suffered memory loss after an automobile accident last year that could have led to him become confused and wander off, according to the Desert Sun.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles; editing by Gunna Dickson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.