KFC offers $30K over claim scarred girl asked to leave
#Market News
June 16, 2014 / 4:30 PM / 3 years ago

KFC offers $30K over claim scarred girl asked to leave

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - The KFC restaurant chain will donate $30,000 toward the medical bills of a Mississippi girl recovering from a pit bull attack after her family said she was asked to leave a franchise because her appearance frightened other customers, a spokesman said on Monday.

In a Facebook post last week, 3-year-old Victoria Wilcher’s family complained of shabby treatment at a KFC restaurant in Jackson.

KFC spokesman Rick Maynard said the company was still investigating the incident but would help the young girl’s family with their mounting medical bills.

“Regardless of the outcome of our investigation, we have apologized to Victoria’s family and are committed to assisting them,” Maynard said by email. “The entire KFC family is behind Victoria.”

With word of the incident spreading, a Facebook page chronicling Wilcher’s recovery had garnered nearly 70,000 “likes” as of early Monday.

Wilcher was attacked by three of her grandfather’s pit bulls after they burst through the door of his trailer in April, according to the Clarion-Ledger newspaper.

The girl lost her right eye, sustained a broken jaw, nose and cheekbones and suffered facial scarring in the attack, a posting on the Facebook page said. (Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Dan Grebler)

