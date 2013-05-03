FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mississippi River reopens after oil spill closure-US Coast Guard
May 3, 2013 / 3:01 PM / 4 years ago

Mississippi River reopens after oil spill closure-US Coast Guard

May 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Coast Guard reopened a stretch of the Mississippi River near Hartford, Illinois, early on Friday as the waterway was deemed safe for navigation following a vessel accident and oil spill near the river’s confluence with the Missouri River.

The river had been closed from mile marker 194 to 198 after a tow boat struck an area where barges were tied up along the shore at 12:57 a.m. CDT (0557 GMT), several barges broke loose and about 300 gallons of crude oil were spilled, the Coast Guard said. It reopened at 2:13 a.m. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

