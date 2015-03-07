FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pilot dies in helicopter crash near St. Louis hospital - newspaper
March 7, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 3 years ago

Pilot dies in helicopter crash near St. Louis hospital - newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - A medical helicopter pilot died when the aircraft crashed near a St. Louis hospital, according to fire officials and local media.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch newspaper reported, citing city Fire Captain Garon Mosby, that the pilot was the only person in the helicopter when it went down near St. Louis University Hospital, where it was headed to pick up a crew.

The St. Louis Fire Department said on its Twitter account that emergency workers responded to the accident and subsequent fire, but provided no additional details and could not be immediately reached.

The paper published a photo of officials inspecting the charred and smoldering wreckage, and witnesses said the accident sounded like an explosion.

“It rocked the neighborhood,” area resident Kenneth Grady, 48, told the Post-Dispatch. (Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Pravin Char)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
