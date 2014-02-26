FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Missouri executes killer of schoolgirl
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
February 26, 2014 / 6:36 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Missouri executes killer of schoolgirl

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show schoolgirl from Kansas City area, not from Kansas)

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Missouri authorities early on Wednesday executed a 47-year-old man for the rape and murder of a Kansas City-area schoolgirl, a state public safety official said.

Michael Taylor was pronounced dead at 12:10 a.m. local time at a prison in Bonne Terre, said Mike O‘Connell, a spokesman for the Missouri Department of Public Safety.

Taylor pled guilty in 1991 to the 1989 rape and murder of 15-year-old Ann Harrison. The girl was abducted from a school bus stop near Kansas City and tortured and stabbed to death.

The U.S. Supreme Court late on Tuesday denied a flurry of petitions seeking to stay the execution. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.