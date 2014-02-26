CORRECTED-Missouri executes killer of schoolgirl

(Corrects to show schoolgirl from Kansas City area, not from Kansas)

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Missouri authorities early on Wednesday executed a 47-year-old man for the rape and murder of a Kansas City-area schoolgirl, a state public safety official said.

Michael Taylor was pronounced dead at 12:10 a.m. local time at a prison in Bonne Terre, said Mike O‘Connell, a spokesman for the Missouri Department of Public Safety.

Taylor pled guilty in 1991 to the 1989 rape and murder of 15-year-old Ann Harrison. The girl was abducted from a school bus stop near Kansas City and tortured and stabbed to death.

The U.S. Supreme Court late on Tuesday denied a flurry of petitions seeking to stay the execution. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by John Stonestreet)