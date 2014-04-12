FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
12,000 evacuated from St. Louis stadium after gas odor reported
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 12, 2014 / 7:17 AM / 3 years ago

12,000 evacuated from St. Louis stadium after gas odor reported

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - About 12,000 people were evacuated from a Missouri stadium after a gas odor was reported on Friday evening, but no leak was detected, St. Louis fire officials and gas utility The Laclede Group Inc. said.

The crowd funneled out of the Edward Jones Dome, the home of the St. Louis Rams National Football League team, after about 9 p.m. local time (0200 GMT), the gas utility and the St. Louis Fire Department said in a statement.

Two people were treated at the scene and one was sent to hospital, all with unspecified injuries, it said.

People attending a beauty convention began leaving on their own after they got whiffs of the smell of burning plastic and then gas, local media reported.

Fire officials also ordered people away from the downtown building for at least an hour while Laclede ran tests which ultimately found no natural gas leak, fire officials and the company said.

“We don’t know what the source is but we do know it’s not natural gas,” said Jenny Gobble, a Laclede spokeswoman.

Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.