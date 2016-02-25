FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Missouri professor who asked for 'muscle' against photographer fired
February 25, 2016

Missouri professor who asked for 'muscle' against photographer fired

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - The University of Missouri said on Thursday it fired a professor who was caught on video calling for “some muscle” to get a student journalist removed from a campus protest last November.

Melissa Click had been suspended from her position as an assistant professor in the school’s communications department and charged by police with misdemeanor assault after she appeared to have forcibly blocked and pushed the student’s camera. She later apologized. (Reporting by Mary Wisniewski in Chicago; Editing by Peter Cooney)

