Missouri grand jury on Ferguson shooting reaches decision: prosecutors
November 24, 2014 / 8:53 PM / 3 years ago

Missouri grand jury on Ferguson shooting reaches decision: prosecutors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Missouri grand jury deliberating whether to indict white police officer Darren Wilson for the shooting of unarmed black teenager Michael Brown in August has arrived at a decision, which will be announced later on Monday, a prosecution spokesman said.

“The Grand Jury hearing the Michael Brown/Darren Wilson investigation has reached a decision and it will be announced later today,” Edward Magee, a spokesman for the St. Lois County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, said in a statement.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Peter Cooney

