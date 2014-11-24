Missouri grand jury on Ferguson shooting reaches decision: prosecutors

(Reuters) - The Missouri grand jury deliberating whether to indict white police officer Darren Wilson for the shooting of unarmed black teenager Michael Brown in August has arrived at a decision, which will be announced later on Monday, a prosecution spokesman said.

“The Grand Jury hearing the Michael Brown/Darren Wilson investigation has reached a decision and it will be announced later today,” Edward Magee, a spokesman for the St. Lois County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, said in a statement.