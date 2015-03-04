REFILE-Reforms demanded in Missouri after U.S. probe finds racially biased policing

(Refiles to add dropped letter in final paragraph)

By Carey Gillam

March 4 (Reuters) - Lawmakers and civil rights lawyers called on Wednesday for sweeping reforms in Ferguson, Missouri, after a federal investigation found broad racial bias in the city’s police force and municipal court system.

The U.S. Justice Department is set to release a lengthy report on Wednesday that accuses the Ferguson Police Department of routinely engaging in a range of racially biased practices, according to sources with the city and with the Justice Department.

The federal investigation of the mostly white Ferguson police department began last August after a white officer shot and killed unarmed African-American teen Michael Brown. The killing, and the lack of prosecution of the officer, sparked nationwide protests and amplified long-standing complaints in Ferguson and around the country of police harassment and mistreatment of minorities.

“I don’t think any African-American who is familiar with Ferguson will be surprised at the report,” said U.S. Representative Emanuel Cleaver, a Democrat from Missouri who said he was briefed by the White House on the findings.

Cleaver said Ferguson Police Chief Tom Jackson should step down, and the Ferguson report should be viewed by cities across the country as a wake-up call.

“This is valuable information to people who prefer to believe that any claim of discrimination is simply playing the race card,” Cleaver said.

Ferguson spokesman Jeff Small said city officials would hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss their response to the report. Jackson and other city officials did not respond to requests for comment.

People familiar with the Justice Department report said it shows that Ferguson police conduct stops without reasonable suspicion and make arrests without probable cause.

African-Americans in Ferguson were more likely to be charged with petty offenses and held longer in jail than other people, and the Justice Department said it found direct evidence of racial bias and stereotyping in multiple e-mails sent by Ferguson police and municipal court officials, according to people familiar with the report.

The Justice Department can sue the city to force change or try to negotiate reforms.

Jeff Roorda, a spokesman for the St. Louis Police Officers Association, said there were many factors involved and he wanted to avoid a “rush to judgment.”

Rather than blaming racial bias, there should be a “mature, frank conversation in the country about why kids like Michael Brown... end up in deadly confrontations with police,” Roorda said. (Reporting by Carey Gillam; Editing by Dan Grebler)