Nov 21 (Reuters) - The grand jury weighing whether to charge a white police officer who shot dead an unarmed black teenager in Ferguson, Missouri, was still in session on Friday, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said.

Although no date or time for the announcement of its decision was known, the prosecutor’s office said it had started to organize a news conference. (Reporting by David Bailey; Editing by Dina Kyriakidou)