National Guard to have background role in St. Louis, mayor says

Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Missouri National Guard will have a background role in the city of St. Louis when they are deployed to support police in anticipation of a grand jury decision on the shooting of unarmed black teenager Michael Brown, St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay said on Monday.

“This would be from our standpoint a secondary role,” Slay told a news conference. “We would not have the guard on the front lines interacting with, dealing with, confronting protesters.”

Slay said they did not yet know how many National Guard troops would be sent to St. Louis or exactly when, but believed they could be sent some time this week. (Reporting by David Bailey in Minneapolis; Editing by Sandra Maler)