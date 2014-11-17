FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
National Guard to have background role in St. Louis, mayor says
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 17, 2014 / 9:11 PM / 3 years ago

National Guard to have background role in St. Louis, mayor says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Missouri National Guard will have a background role in the city of St. Louis when they are deployed to support police in anticipation of a grand jury decision on the shooting of unarmed black teenager Michael Brown, St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay said on Monday.

“This would be from our standpoint a secondary role,” Slay told a news conference. “We would not have the guard on the front lines interacting with, dealing with, confronting protesters.”

Slay said they did not yet know how many National Guard troops would be sent to St. Louis or exactly when, but believed they could be sent some time this week. (Reporting by David Bailey in Minneapolis; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.