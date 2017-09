India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at a news conference in Government Buildings in Dublin in this September 23, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama and Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke by phone on Tuesday to discuss climate change and other global issues, the White House said.

Obama and Modi will join other world leaders to discuss commitments to countering global climate change at a conference in Paris later this month.