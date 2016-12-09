Ohio flour mill to reopen after train derailment cut power

CHICAGO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - A Mondelez International Inc flour mill in Toledo, Ohio, is expected to resume operations on Friday following a freight train derailment that knocked out power to the mill earlier this week, a company representative said on Thursday.

Power to the mill should be restored by Friday and employees were scheduled to work, Mondelez spokesperson Tracy Mihas said in an email.

The flour mill, the second largest in the United States, has been down since Sunday, when 15 cars of a 187-car CSX Transportation Corp freight train derailed, impacting a utility tower that supported power lines to the mill.

A CSX spokeswoman said there were no injuries or leaks from the Sunday derailment. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen, editing by G Crosse)