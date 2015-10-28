FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MONEY MARKETS-Traders raise bets on U.S. rate hike in December
Sections
Featured
Amazon opens bidding to cities for second headquarters
Business
Amazon opens bidding to cities for second headquarters
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 28, 2015 / 6:45 PM / 2 years ago

MONEY MARKETS-Traders raise bets on U.S. rate hike in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. interest rates futures added to earlier losses on Wednesday as traders renewed bets on a U.S. interest rate increase in December after the central bank hinted it would consider such move despite recent signs of slower domestic growth.

Federal funds futures imply traders now see a 47 percent chance the Fed would end its near zero interest rate policy at its next meeting on Dec 15-16.

This compared with a 34 percent chance prior to the release of the latest statement from the Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed’s policy-setting group.

The FOMC held a meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“The committee continues to see the risks to the outlook for economic activity and the labor market as nearly balanced,” the FOMC said in its statement. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.