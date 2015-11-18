FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MONEY MARKETS-FOMC minutes raise bets on 2nd U.S. rate hike
#Market News
November 18, 2015 / 7:25 PM / 2 years ago

MONEY MARKETS-FOMC minutes raise bets on 2nd U.S. rate hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. interest rates futures were steady to lower than earlier levels on Wednesday as the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s October policy meeting caused traders to raise some bets on a second rate increase in 2016.

The minutes on the Federal Open Market Committee, the central bank’s policy-setting group, showed a solid core of central bankers support a possible rate hike in December if the economy improves further.

Federal funds futures for November 2016 delivery fell as much as 3 basis points to 99.24 after the release of the FOMC minutes. They suggested traders have nearly priced in the possibility of a second rate hike toward the end of next year if a rate lift-off were to happen next month.

The Nov. 2016 fed funds contract was last down 1 basis point at 99.26. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

