MONEY MARKETS-U.S. rates futures fall after Oct jobs data

NEW YORK, Nov 6 (Reuters) - U.S. interest rates futures tumbled on Friday as a robust October U.S. jobs report raised expectations the Federal Reserve could end its near zero interest rate policy at its Dec. 15-16 meeting following further improvement in the labor market.

The U.S. Labor Department said nonfarm payrolls increased 271,000 last month, the largest rise since December 2014 and blowing past the 180,000 gain forecast among analysts polled by Reuters.

Rates futures implied traders see a 70 percent chance of a Fed rate increase next month, up from a 58 percent at Thursday’s close and up from 5 percent a month ago, according to CME Group’s FedWatch program.

Most federal funds futures for mid-2016 to mid-2017 delivery were down 6.0 to 11.5 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)