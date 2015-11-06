FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MONEY MARKETS-U.S. rates futures fall after Oct jobs data
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy and Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Ex-manager to face charges in Philippines for cyber heist
Cyber Risk
Ex-manager to face charges in Philippines for cyber heist
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2015 / 2:07 PM / 2 years ago

MONEY MARKETS-U.S. rates futures fall after Oct jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 6 (Reuters) - U.S. interest rates futures tumbled on Friday as a robust October U.S. jobs report raised expectations the Federal Reserve could end its near zero interest rate policy at its Dec. 15-16 meeting following further improvement in the labor market.

The U.S. Labor Department said nonfarm payrolls increased 271,000 last month, the largest rise since December 2014 and blowing past the 180,000 gain forecast among analysts polled by Reuters.

Rates futures implied traders see a 70 percent chance of a Fed rate increase next month, up from a 58 percent at Thursday’s close and up from 5 percent a month ago, according to CME Group’s FedWatch program.

Most federal funds futures for mid-2016 to mid-2017 delivery were down 6.0 to 11.5 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.