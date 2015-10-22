MONEY MARKETS-U.S. T-bill rates hit session highs after debt sale delay

NEW YORK, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Interest rates on U.S. Treasury bills touched session highs on Thursday as the government’s unexpected delay of a two-year note sale revived worries about debt repayment in the absence of an increase of the federal borrowing cap.

Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said the government is expected to exhaust its borrowing capacity by Nov. 3, while analysts projected the Treasury would run out of cash by mid-November based on that date.

The interest rate on T-bill due on Nov. 12 was last 0.1250 percent, up 2 basis points from late Wednesday, while the rate on the T-bill that mature on Nov. 19 was last 0.0400 percent, down nearly 4 basis points on the day but up from a session low of 0.0100 percent earlier.