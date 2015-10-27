FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MONEY MARKETS-U.S. T-bill rates fall after tentative U.S. debt deal
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2015 / 1:31 PM / 2 years ago

MONEY MARKETS-U.S. T-bill rates fall after tentative U.S. debt deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Interest rates on U.S. Treasury bills due through year-end slipped into negative territory on Tuesday as investor demand returned in the wake of a tentative deal on a two-year U.S. budget deal and an extension of the federal debt ceiling.

Investors had worried repayments of T-bills that mature in the coming weeks would be delayed if government borrowing capacity was not increased.

Interest rates on T-bills due Nov. 5 were quoted at -0.005 to 0.005 percent, down 5 basis points from late Monday, while those due Nov. 12 were quoted at -0.0100 to 0.005 percent, a little over 5 basis points lower, according to Tradeweb.

Reporting by Richard Leong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.