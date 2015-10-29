FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MONEY MARKETS-Dollar Libor posts biggest rise since August
October 29, 2015 / 12:15 PM / in 2 years

MONEY MARKETS-Dollar Libor posts biggest rise since August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 29 (Reuters) - A benchmark rate on what banks charge each other for three-month dollars on Thursday recorded its biggest one-day rise since August after the Federal Reserve left the door open for a possible rate increase in December.

On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank as expected left its policy rate near zero. However, it kept its option to raise rate at its Dec. 15-16 meeting, citing ongoing improvement in the labor market.

The London interbank offered rate on three-month dollars rose to 0.32890 percent, up 0.70 basis point which was the steepest daily increase since a 0.84 basis point jump on Aug. 17.

Thursday’s fixing was also the highest since Sept. 17 when it was 0.34510 percent.

Libor is a global benchmark for $350 trillion worth of financial products worldwide.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
