MONEY MARKETS-Dollar Libor hit highest in over 3 years
#Market News
November 9, 2015 / 2:13 PM / 2 years ago

MONEY MARKETS-Dollar Libor hit highest in over 3 years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - A key borrowing cost for banks to borrow three-month dollars from each other rose to its highest level in more than three years on Monday after a strong October U.S. jobs report raised expectations the Federal Reserve raising rates in December.

The U.S. Labor Department said nonfarm payrolls increased 271,000 last month, the largest rise since December 2014 and blowing past the 180,000 gain forecast among analysts polled by Reuters.

The London interbank offered rate on three-month dollars rose to 0.35560 percent, which was the highest level since 0.35850 percent on Sept. 28, 2012.

The 1.420 basis point increase was the steepest one-day rise since 2.656 basis point jump on May 25, 2010.

Libor is a benchmark rate for about $350 trillion worth of financial products worldwide.

U.S. interest rates future implied traders see a 70 percent chance the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at its Dec. 15-16 policy meeting, unchanged from Friday, according to CME Group’s FedWatch program. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
