FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MONEY MARKETS-U.S. interest rates futures hold steady
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 10, 2015 / 2:22 PM / 2 years ago

MONEY MARKETS-U.S. interest rates futures hold steady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. interest rates futures held steady to firmer on Tuesday as some traders clung to their view the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates in December on expectations of an improving domestic jobs market.

Rates futures imply traders have priced in a 68 percent chance of a rate hike at the Fed’s Dec. 15-16 policy meeting, compared with 72 percent at Monday’s close, according to CME Group’s FedWatch program.

Economists in a Reuters poll released on Tuesday assigned a similar probability the U.S. central bank would increase its policy rate target for the first time in nine years.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.