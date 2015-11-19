MONEY MARKETS-Traders add bets on slow U.S. rate increases

NEW YORK, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Deferred U.S. interest rates futures rose on Thursday as traders added bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve would raise interest rates very gradually after it ends is near-zero rate policy, possibly as early as December.

Traders added holdings of Eurodollar and federal funds futures for delivery in late 2016 into 2017 following the release of the minutes of the Oct. 26-27 meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, the U.S. central bank’s policy-setting group.

The FOMC minutes released on Wednesday showed a solid core of central bankers support a possible rate hike in December if the economy improves further. They also signaled a gradual pace of rate hikes after liftoff occurs.

“The market and the Fed may be on the same page in terms of the odds for a Fed liftoff in December, but it appears the market is guiding to an even shallower pace than the Fed’s ‘gradual’ path,” said Alex Manzara, vice president of institutional sales at R.J. O‘Brien and Associates.

The December Fed funds contract implied traders see about a 68 percent chance the Fed will raise rates next month, little changed from Wednesday’s close.

Fed funds futures for delivery in late 2016 into the first half of 2017 were up 0.5 basis point to 2.5 basis points on the day.

Eurodollar futures for delivery in 2017 and beyond were up 1.5 basis points to 9.0 basis points in late trading.

Their gains were supported by comments from Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart.

“The pace of increases may be somewhat slow and possibly more halting than historic episodes of rising rates,” he said in a speech to local business leaders in Atlanta. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)